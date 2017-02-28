Top Stories
Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 2:05 pm

Diane Kruger Woke Up to Some Good News!

Diane Kruger Woke Up to Some Good News!

Diane Kruger steps out in a bright yellow sweater to run some errands on Monday (February 27) in Los Angeles.

The day before, the actress was seen hitting up the Oscars party red carpet! See all her photos if you missed it.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

“When you wake up to good news and you’re feeling lit 🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒🍒,” Diane posted on Instagram along with a racy photo – see it here! We can’t wait to hear the good news!

10+ pictures inside of Diane Kruger out running errands…
Photos: FameFlynet
Posted to: Diane Kruger

