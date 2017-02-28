Top Stories
'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 1:52 am

Ed Sheeran Performs 'Shape of You' Using Classroom Instruments on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran Performs 'Shape of You' Using Classroom Instruments on 'Fallon' - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran is the latest entertainer to perform a rendition of one of his songs using classroom instruments!

The 26-year-old singer joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to create a new version of his hit song “Shape of You!” on the late night show on Monday (February 27).

While Ed sang and picked up a banana-shaped shaker, Jimmy multi-tasked while singing backup vocals, playing a drum and using another shaker!

Other performers have also played their songs with classroom instruments including Sia, Adele and Madonna!

Check out Ed‘s entire performance below…
