Emma Watson Brings 'Beauty & the Beast' to Shanghai

Emma Watson looked absolutely stunning at the latest Beauty and the Beast premiere!

The 26-year-old actress donned a gorgeous beaded gown to the premiere on Monday night (February 27) at Disneyland in Shanghai, China.

Emma was joined by her co-stars Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Dan Stevens as well as director Bill Condon.

“Had the most wonderful premiere at Disneyland this evening. So excited to be here and thank you for the generous welcome 🌹 P.S. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride is amazing!” Emma wrote on her Instagram after the premiere.



Beauty and the Beast is set to hit theaters on March 17.

FYI: Emma is wearing an Elie Saab gown, crafted from left-over fabric from a previous Haute Couture collection.