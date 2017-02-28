'Fate of the Furious' Poster Brings the Cast to the Spotlight!

Check out the new poster and all of the stills for the Fate of the Furious!

Here’s the synopsis: “Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.”

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, and Kurt Russell star in the new film.

Watch the trailer if you missed it! The movie will hit theaters on April 14.