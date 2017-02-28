Top Stories
Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 12:06 pm

'Fate of the Furious' Poster Brings the Cast to the Spotlight!

'Fate of the Furious' Poster Brings the Cast to the Spotlight!

Check out the new poster and all of the stills for the Fate of the Furious!

Here’s the synopsis: “Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.”

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, and Kurt Russell star in the new film.

Watch the trailer if you missed it! The movie will hit theaters on April 14.
Just Jared on Facebook
the fate of the furious poster 01
the fate of the furious poster 02
the fate of the furious poster 03
the fate of the furious poster 04
the fate of the furious poster 05
the fate of the furious poster 06
the fate of the furious poster 07
the fate of the furious poster 08
the fate of the furious poster 09
the fate of the furious poster 10
the fate of the furious poster 11
the fate of the furious poster 12
the fate of the furious poster 13
the fate of the furious poster 14
the fate of the furious poster 15

Photos: Universal
Posted to: Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Elsa Pataky, Fast & Furious, Fate of the Furious, Helen Mirren, Kurt Rusell, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Movies, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, The Rock, Trailer, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here