'Feud' Renewed for Season 2, To Focus on Princess Diana & Prince Charles

Feud: Bette and Joan is set to debut on Sunday (March 5), and FX has already given the series a second season with a 10 episode order.

The second season will focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles and their unhappy union in Feud: Charles and Diana, EW reports. No casting or premiere date has been set.

This Sunday, you can see Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively. Be sure to tune into FX to see the first season of Feud on Sunday (March 5)!