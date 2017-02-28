Top Stories
Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 12:16 pm

'Feud' Renewed for Season 2, To Focus on Princess Diana & Prince Charles

'Feud' Renewed for Season 2, To Focus on Princess Diana & Prince Charles

Feud: Bette and Joan is set to debut on Sunday (March 5), and FX has already given the series a second season with a 10 episode order.

The second season will focus on Princess Diana and Prince Charles and their unhappy union in Feud: Charles and Diana, EW reports. No casting or premiere date has been set.

This Sunday, you can see Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively. Be sure to tune into FX to see the first season of Feud on Sunday (March 5)!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WireImage
Posted to: feud, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here