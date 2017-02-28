Gigi Hadid Is So In Love With Zayn Malik!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have dropped the L word!

The 21-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to share a super cute photo of her boyfriend Zayn and profess her love for him.

“Love of my life!” Gigi captioned the pic, which looks like it was taken during their trip to Disneyland Paris.

The couple, along with Gigi‘s sister Bella, were spotted at the amusement park on Monday (February 28) and look like they had a blast!

“Best day ever,” Bella wrote on her Instagram with a photo from the park.

#IG | Gigi Hadid posted this on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/9PvnJj18ky — Zayn Malik News (@ZaynJMNews) February 27, 2017

Pictured inside: Gigi and Bella out and about on Tuesday (February 28) in Paris, France.