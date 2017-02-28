Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 1:21 pm

Gigi Hadid Is So In Love With Zayn Malik!

Gigi Hadid Is So In Love With Zayn Malik!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have dropped the L word!

The 21-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to share a super cute photo of her boyfriend Zayn and profess her love for him.

“Love of my life!” Gigi captioned the pic, which looks like it was taken during their trip to Disneyland Paris.

The couple, along with Gigi‘s sister Bella, were spotted at the amusement park on Monday (February 28) and look like they had a blast!

“Best day ever,” Bella wrote on her Instagram with a photo from the park.

Pictured inside: Gigi and Bella out and about on Tuesday (February 28) in Paris, France.
