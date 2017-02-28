Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Grab Dinner After 'Tommy Hilfiger' Event

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are getting in lots of quality time in the City of Lights!

The couple was spotted heading to a Tommy Hilfiger dinner at Laperouse restaurant on Tuesday evening (February 28) in Paris, France.

Gigi and Zayn were joined by Gigi‘s younger sister Bella, who is also in town for Fashion Week.

Earlier in the day, Gigi attended an event for her TommyxGigi Spring collection as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The day before, Gigi, Zayn and Bella took a trip to Disneyland Paris, where Bella said she had “the best day ever!”

Sounds like these three have been having a blast in Paris!