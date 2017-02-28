Top Stories
Donald Trump Responds to Oscars Ceremony Digs & 'La La Land' Mistake

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Is Nick Viall Joining 'DWTS'? 'The Bachelor' Creator Says...

Nick Viall has been rumored to be joining Dancing with the Stars‘ 24th season for several weeks, and now it looks like it’s definitely happening!

The 36-year-old reality star and current Bachelor has not been officially confirmed by ABC, but, The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted a big clue that points to him being a contestant on the show!

“I am happy to announce that @viallnicholas28 will be doing some dancing in the near future!!! #TheBachelor,” Mike tweeted.

The full DWTS cast announcement will be happening tomorrow! Stay tuned.
