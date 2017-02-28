Top Stories
Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017

Jaden Smith Is Leaving His Artwork Random Places

Jaden Smith wants his fans to have his art!

The 18-year-old son of Will and Jada Smith has been leaving his artwork around Los Angeles in hopes that fans will find it.

Jaden has been tweeting out hints as to where he placed the art and so far paintings have been discovered outside an art gallery and a furniture store.

“I Just Left My Art Piece Here, Come Get It,” Jaden wrote on Twitter earlier this week with a photo.

He later added, “I left A Piece At Living Spaces In Van Nuys, I Hope You Enjoy It And Have A Good Day.”

We hope that Jaden continues to share his artwork with fans!

Pictured inside: Jaden grabbing dinner with friends at Nobu on Monday (February 27) in Malibu, Calif.

