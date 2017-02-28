Top Stories
Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 10:33 am

Kanye West, The-Dream Premiere 'Bed' 17-Minute Version - Stream & Lyrics!

Kanye West, The-Dream Premiere 'Bed' 17-Minute Version - Stream & Lyrics!

Kanye West has returned to Soundcloud after an eight month hiatus to debut The-Dream‘s 17-minute version of “Bed,” which debuted during the Yeezy season five fashion show earlier this month.

“Bed” was written 10 years ago by The-Dream and originally appeared on J. Holiday‘s Back of My Lac’ album. The new version features mostly The-Dream‘s vocals.

Listen to the brand new version of the song below!

Click inside to read the lyrics to the new version of “Bed”….
