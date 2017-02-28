Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 12:59 pm

Kate Middleton Helps Open New Housing Facility At Evelina London Children's Hospital!

Kate Middleton is all smiles following a visit to Ronald McDonald House Evelina London on Tuesday (February 28) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge met with children and their families at Evelina London Children’s Hospital and helped to open a new facility to house the families of the hospital’s young patients.

Kate was greeted with a bouquet of flowers from an 8-year-old girl whose 6-year-old brother is a patient at Evelina London House, run by Ronald McDonald House Charities, provides 59 bedrooms for families who have loved ones with serious illnesses being treated at the hospital.

FYI: Kate is wearing a Rebecca Taylor peplum suit.

10+ pictures inside of Kate Middleton visiting the Evelina London Children’s Hospital…
