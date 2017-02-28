Top Stories
Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 7:48 pm

Kelly Clarkson Can't Stop Crying Over 'The Voice' Contestant's Rendition of 'Piece By Piece'

Kelly Clarkson Can't Stop Crying Over 'The Voice' Contestant's Rendition of 'Piece By Piece'

Kelly Clarkson is speaking out to send praise to The Voice contestant Stephanie Rice, who covered the singer’s Grammy-nominated song “Piece by Piece” during her blind audition.

Stephanie opened up in her interview about how her parents disowned her when she came out to them at 18 years old.

“My father is a pastor, and they disowned me,” Stephanie said. “And I’ve been taking that brokenness and emotion, I’ve been channeling it into the only form I knew how, which is through music.”

Kelly got really emotional while watching the performance and tweeted: “Can’t. Stop. Crying. 😳 Her vulnerability and her story ….just wow. Steph, I hope ur parents open their hearts 2 the beautiful person u r!”


The Voice 2017 Blind Audition – Stephanie Rice: “Piece by Piece”

Click inside to see how Stephanie Rice reacted to Kelly’s tweet…

Read Stephanie‘s reaction to the tweets below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Kelly Clarkson, Stephanie Rice, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here