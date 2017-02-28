Kelly Clarkson Can't Stop Crying Over 'The Voice' Contestant's Rendition of 'Piece By Piece'

Kelly Clarkson is speaking out to send praise to The Voice contestant Stephanie Rice, who covered the singer’s Grammy-nominated song “Piece by Piece” during her blind audition.

Stephanie opened up in her interview about how her parents disowned her when she came out to them at 18 years old.

“My father is a pastor, and they disowned me,” Stephanie said. “And I’ve been taking that brokenness and emotion, I’ve been channeling it into the only form I knew how, which is through music.”

Kelly got really emotional while watching the performance and tweeted: “Can’t. Stop. Crying. 😳 Her vulnerability and her story ….just wow. Steph, I hope ur parents open their hearts 2 the beautiful person u r!”



The Voice 2017 Blind Audition – Stephanie Rice: “Piece by Piece”

