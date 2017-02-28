Kendall Jenner Shares What's on Her Grocery List!

Kendall Jenner is spilling on the items she always keeps in her kitchen!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app to share her shopping list.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall says she usually stocks up on ingredients that make quick and healthy snacks.

“I never buy a ton of anything because I’m hardly ever home, but some essentials I HAVE to have: I love fresh fruit so I can grab it and go; cereal and milk are also musts for a quick breakfast; and, of course, I need to be stocked up on bottled water!” she wrote. (via Celebuzz)

Pictured: Kendall arriving at CDG Airport on Monday (February 27) north of Paris, France.

Click inside to find out what food item Kendall likes to indulge on…

“I love grocery shopping at Gelson’s,” Kendall added, discussing her love of carbs. “I grew up shopping at the one in Calabasas and their bakery, Viktor Benês, is the best.”