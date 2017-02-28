Keyshia Cole, Remy Ma & French Montana Premiere 'You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 11:18 am

Keyshia Cole dances it out in the just released music video for her latest single “You” featuring Remy Ma and French Montana!

The 35-year-old singer gets revenge on her cheating boyfriend with a little help from Remy and French in the Benny Boom-directed clip.

“Remy is my girl,” Keyshia told Rap-Up. “That’s my ace there. She’s been supportive during this process and I told her I couldn’t do this album without her. French is the homie so one call, he got on the record, and he did it the next day…They’re both perfect for this particular song and they both thought the same.”

In case you missed it, check out Remy‘s diss track to Nicki Minaj, “Shether“!


Keyshia Cole – ‘You’ (ft. Remy Ma & French Montana)
