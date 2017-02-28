Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 10:04 pm

Khloe Kardashian is Getting Rid of Her Tramp Stamp Tattoo!

Khloe Kardashian is Getting Rid of Her Tramp Stamp Tattoo!

It’s a Kardashian sisters day out!

Khloe Kardashian was joined by her older sisters Kim and Kourtney as they spent the day at the spa together on Tuesday afternoon (February 28) in Brentwood, Calif.

While they were at the spa, Khloe started getting her tramp stamp tattoo removed!

Back in 2000, Khloe got a tattoo of “Daddy” written over a cross above her booty, and has said in the past that she’s regretted getting it.

Khloe and Kim both took to Snapchat to document the appointment.

Also pictured inside: Kim‘s husband Kanye West heading to the movies later that night in Los Angeles.

See more Snapchats inside…
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

