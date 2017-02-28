Khloe Kardashian is Getting Rid of Her Tramp Stamp Tattoo!

It’s a Kardashian sisters day out!

Khloe Kardashian was joined by her older sisters Kim and Kourtney as they spent the day at the spa together on Tuesday afternoon (February 28) in Brentwood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

While they were at the spa, Khloe started getting her tramp stamp tattoo removed!

Back in 2000, Khloe got a tattoo of “Daddy” written over a cross above her booty, and has said in the past that she’s regretted getting it.

Khloe and Kim both took to Snapchat to document the appointment.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Also pictured inside: Kim‘s husband Kanye West heading to the movies later that night in Los Angeles.

See more Snapchats inside…

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:57pm PST