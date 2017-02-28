Top Stories
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 10:44 pm

Lady Gaga Confirms Coachella Gig, Shares New Lineup Photo!

Lady Gaga has confirmed that she will indeed be headlining the Saturday night slot at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival, filling in for Beyonce who had to drop out due to her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old entertainer shared a photo of the new lineup for the festival to confirm the news from earlier in the day.

“Let’s party in the desert! 🌴✌️🎤,” Gaga tweeted.

Gaga will perform at the festival on April 15 and 22. The other headliners this year are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.

lady gaga new coachella 2017 lineup

Photos: Getty
