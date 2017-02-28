Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 6:27 pm

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga is reportedly going to replace Beyonce as the Saturday night headliner for the 2017 Coachella Music Festival!

The 30-year-old entertainer is filling in for Bey, who had to drop out of the festival due to her pregnancy. The two stars famously collaborated in the past on the song “Telephone,” which Gaga performed live at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

FULL LINEUP: Here is who will perform at Coachella!

This is going to be a huge year for Gaga, who already headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show and gave an amazing performance at the Grammys alongside Metallica.

Gaga is also set to kick off her Joanne World Tour on August 1 and she has been adding a ton of shows to her schedule after she continuously sells out arenas around the world.

If you are going to be at Coachella this year, make sure to catch her headlining sets on April 15 and 22! The news was reported first by Billboard.

Click through the gallery for photos from Lady Gaga’s recent performances…

Photos: Getty
