Malia Obama Heads to Her Internship After Checking Out Broadway Play With Dad Barack

Malia Obama is hard at work at her internship!

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama bundled up while heading into the office on Monday (February 27) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malia Obama

Over the weekend, Malia enjoyed a father-daughter date with her dad.

The two headed to Broadway to watch the play The Price – they even posed with the cast backstage!

Barack was in the Big Apple for meetings and to spend time with his daughter, who is carrying out her internship with The Weinstein Company. She’s been reading through tons of scripts to present to executives.