Malia Obama Is All Smiles at Her Internship!

Malia Obama looks like she’s loving life!

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama flashed a huge smile while heading into her internship on Tuesday (February 28) in New York City.

Malia, who is interning with movie producer Harvey Weinstein‘s company, is back to work after spending the weekend with her dad.

The duo got in some father-daughter bonding time and even stopped by Broadway musical The Price, where the audience greeted them with cheering.

Back at work, Malia has reportedly been reading through tons of scripts to present to executives.