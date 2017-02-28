Top Stories
Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 9:18 pm

Melania Trump Gets Standing O from Congress at President Trump's Address

Melania Trump Gets Standing O from Congress at President Trump's Address

Melania Trump wears a black suit while arriving for her husband President Donald Trump‘s address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday (February 28) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

After welcoming Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence, the President welcomed his wife Melania to the room and she got a standing ovation from some of the members of Congress.

Trump was called out on Twitter for some of the things he said right at the beginning of his speech, including, “We are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms.”

Twitter users pointed out how Trump‘s statement contradicts some of his actions during his first month in office, including the travel ban and his rollback on transgender bathroom laws.
Just Jared on Facebook
melania trump joint session of congress 01
melania trump joint session of congress 02
melania trump joint session of congress 03
melania trump joint session of congress 04
melania trump joint session of congress 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Melania Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • j b

    The way that Donald Trump treats women we all know that Melania would have ended up with another black eye if she didn’t show up tonight.

  • j b

    The way that Donald Trump treats women we all know that Melania would have ended up with another black eye if she didn’t show up tonight.

  • j b

    The way that Donald Trump treats women we all know that Melania would have ended up with another black eye if she didn’t show up tonight.

  • j b

    The way that Donald Trump treats women we all know that Melania would have ended up with another black eye if she didn’t show up tonight.

  • j b

    The way that Donald Trump treats women we all know that Melania would have ended up with another black eye if she didn’t show up tonight.

  • j b

    The way that Donald Trump treats women we all know that Melania would have ended up with another black eye if she didn’t show up tonight.

  • j b

    The way that Donald Trump treats women we all know that Melania would have ended up with another black eye if she didn’t show up tonight.

  • j b

    The way that Donald Trump treats women we all know that Melania would have ended up with another black eye if she didn’t show up tonight.

  • j b

    The way that Donald Trump treats women we all know that Melania would have ended up with another black eye if she didn’t show up tonight.

  • shoes4life

    Stand for the First Stripper of the US. Also, why at every event Trump has had there is a strategically placed black people? Right in camera view, now they got Catelania in on it. I guess Omarosa is doing her job.

  • gradybridges

    she finally made it to DC-she costs us 3 mil a day not wanting to be near her hubby

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here