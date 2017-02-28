Melania Trump Gets Standing O from Congress at President Trump's Address

Melania Trump wears a black suit while arriving for her husband President Donald Trump‘s address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday (February 28) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

After welcoming Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence, the President welcomed his wife Melania to the room and she got a standing ovation from some of the members of Congress.

Trump was called out on Twitter for some of the things he said right at the beginning of his speech, including, “We are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms.”

Twitter users pointed out how Trump‘s statement contradicts some of his actions during his first month in office, including the travel ban and his rollback on transgender bathroom laws.