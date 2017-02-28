Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 11:23 pm

New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Gives Terrifying Look at the Alien!

New 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer Gives Terrifying Look at the Alien!

The new trailer for the upcoming movie Alien: Covenant has arrived and the final seconds feature a terrifying look at the alien referred to in the title!

Prometheus actor Michael Fassbender returns for the next installment of the franchise and joins a star-studded cast including Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Jussie Smollett, and more.

Here is the synopsis of the film: The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19!


Alien: Covenant | Official Trailer
Photos: 20th Century Fox
