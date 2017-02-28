Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 8:06 pm

Nick Jonas Opens Up About His New Role as a Designer

Nick Jonas is spilling on what it took to design his new shoe line!

The 24-year-old entertainer recently collaborated with Creative Recreation to release a shoe collection and it was completely different than anything he’s ever done.

“The challenge was just the learning curve. Your imagination can run wild, and it’s about balancing that with how to go about making the best product and overall collection,” Nick told the LA Times.

He added, “The design team over at Creative Recreation, who clearly know what they’re doing, was really special and gave me freedom to venture out and try things.”

Pictured inside: Nick flashing a smile while making his way through LAX airport on Tuesday (February 28) in Los Angeles.

Photos: AKM/GSI
