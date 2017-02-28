Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 12:41 am

Nicki Minaj Gives Sneak Peak at Music Video With Future - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj Gives Sneak Peak at Music Video With Future - Watch Now!

Nicki Minaj is hard at work on a new music video with her friend Future!

The duo were spotted filming the upcoming vid for an unreleased song on Monday (February 27) in Miami, Fla.

Nicki stripped down to a sparkling diamond studded bikini as they shot a scene in a secret location.

“At a secret location right here. You weren’t invited to this one,” Future said in an Instagram video, with Nicki adding, “Nah, it’s a secret. Ya dig?”

Nicki also shared a clip of the duo driving around in a fancy car for the video.

Check out the footage below…

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

