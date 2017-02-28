Nicki Minaj Wears Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit to Film New Video

Nicki Minaj puts her curves on display in sex cut-out swimsuit while filming a music video on Monday (February 27) in Miami, Fla.

The 34-year-old rapper was joined on set by her collaborator Future.

Nicki was also spotted in a white, diamond-studded bikini that same day while filming the video at a secret location. It’s not clear what song the video is for, but we can’t wait to know more.

See a video that the rappers filmed during the shoot below!