Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 8:20 pm

Nicki Minaj Wears Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit to Film New Video

Nicki Minaj Wears Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit to Film New Video

Nicki Minaj puts her curves on display in sex cut-out swimsuit while filming a music video on Monday (February 27) in Miami, Fla.

The 34-year-old rapper was joined on set by her collaborator Future.

Nicki was also spotted in a white, diamond-studded bikini that same day while filming the video at a secret location. It’s not clear what song the video is for, but we can’t wait to know more.

See a video that the rappers filmed during the shoot below!

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Bikini, Future, Nicki Minaj

