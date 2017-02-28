Tue, 28 February 2017 at 8:20 pm
Nicki Minaj Wears Sexy Cut-Out Swimsuit to Film New Video
Nicki Minaj puts her curves on display in sex cut-out swimsuit while filming a music video on Monday (February 27) in Miami, Fla.
The 34-year-old rapper was joined on set by her collaborator Future.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj
Nicki was also spotted in a white, diamond-studded bikini that same day while filming the video at a secret location. It’s not clear what song the video is for, but we can’t wait to know more.
See a video that the rappers filmed during the shoot below!
Photos: INSTARimages.com
