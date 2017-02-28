Nicole Kidman's Dress Straps Broke During the Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman had a slight wardrobe malfunction during the 2017 Academy Awards, but it thankfully didn’t have an effect on her evening!

The straps on the Oscar-nominated actress’ dress broke during the show and she was seen backstage later in the night with the straps tied behind her neck and hanging down her back.

It appears that the straps may have snapped during the segment of the show when tourists entered the theater and greeted the celebs in the front row.

Nevertheless, Nicole was able to gracefully fix the malfunction and make it look like nothing happened. See photos of the broken dress in the gallery!

FYI: Nicole is wearing an Armani Prive dress and bag, Stuart Weitzman shoes, an Omega watch, and Harry Winston jewelry.