Tue, 28 February 2017 at 12:41 am

Noah Cyrus: 'Chasing Colors' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus: 'Chasing Colors' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Noah Cyrus has dropped a new track called “Chasing Colors,” and you can listen to it right here!

The 17-year-old singer and actress teamed up with EDM producers Marshmello and Ookay for the catchy song.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Noah Cyrus

Listen to “Chasing Colors” below, and download it on iTunes!

In case you missed it, check out Noah and Labrinth‘s recent performance of their hit track “Make Me (Cry)” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Pictured: Noah grabbing lunch at Nobu with her sister Miley Cyrus and friends on Sunday (February 26) in Malibu, Calif.

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Chasing Colors”…
