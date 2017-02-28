Oscars 2017 Best Picture: Accounting Firm Says Brian Cullinan Handed Wrong Envelope to Warren Beatty

The accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers has placed the blame on partner Brian Cullinan for the wrong envelope being on stage during the Oscars Best Picture mix up.

“PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night’s Oscars. PwC Partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway,” a new statement read (via Deadline). “Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner.”

“We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to each of them for the graciousness they displayed during such a difficult moment. For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy,” the statement concluded.