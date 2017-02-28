Top Stories
Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 1:18 pm

Oscars 2017 Best Picture: Accounting Firm Says Brian Cullinan Handed Wrong Envelope to Warren Beatty

The accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers has placed the blame on partner Brian Cullinan for the wrong envelope being on stage during the Oscars Best Picture mix up.

“PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night’s Oscars. PwC Partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway,” a new statement read (via Deadline). “Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner.”

“We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to each of them for the graciousness they displayed during such a difficult moment. For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy,” the statement concluded.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Oscars

  • j b

    Well looks like Brian Cullinan is now fired. He better pray he had a good pension.

  • Marie Bunny Shepard

    This feels very unfair tho.

  • Marie Bunny Shepard

    And Warren Beatty can’t read WORDS ? Like ” Oscar for the Best actress” and “Emma Stone” in bold and huge typo on the fucking paper.
    Sorry but not sorry, but I’m going full ageism on this story. Dunaway and Beatty are too old for that shit. Would have been like Damon and Kate Mara (random exemple) they would have seen the mistake before reading the small typo under ALL the writing, stating that it was for the movie La LaLand (i.e. “the movie in which the actress played to have this oscar”)…

  • Martha Bartha

    Heads will roll! We need a Senate Investigation of possible Russian meddling!

