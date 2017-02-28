Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Franca Sozzani at Service in Milan

While many celebs attended the 2017 Oscars this past weekend, Rita Ora was in Italy paying her respects to the late Franca Sozzani.

The 26-year-old singer was spotted arriving at the airport on Sunday (February 26) in Milan.

“Honouring Franca Sozzani and her legacy today in Milan ❤,” Rita shared on Instagram along with a photo of herself walking through the crowd dressed in all black.

The memorial service for the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia – who passed away in December – took place at the Florence Cathedral.

Also in attendance were Anna Wintour (editor-in-chief of Vogue), Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Giorgio Armani, Donatella Versace, and more. (via British Vogue)

Also pictured inside: Rita landing back at Heathrow Airport on Monday in London, England.