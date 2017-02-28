Top Stories
'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 6:50 am

Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Franca Sozzani at Service in Milan

Rita Ora Pays Tribute to Franca Sozzani at Service in Milan

While many celebs attended the 2017 Oscars this past weekend, Rita Ora was in Italy paying her respects to the late Franca Sozzani.

The 26-year-old singer was spotted arriving at the airport on Sunday (February 26) in Milan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

“Honouring Franca Sozzani and her legacy today in Milan ❤,” Rita shared on Instagram along with a photo of herself walking through the crowd dressed in all black.

The memorial service for the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia – who passed away in December – took place at the Florence Cathedral.

Also in attendance were Anna Wintour (editor-in-chief of Vogue), Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Giorgio Armani, Donatella Versace, and more. (via British Vogue)

Also pictured inside: Rita landing back at Heathrow Airport on Monday in London, England.
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora pays tribute to franca sozzani at funeral in milan2 01
rita ora pays tribute to franca sozzani at funeral in milan2 02
rita ora pays tribute to franca sozzani at funeral in milan2 03
rita ora pays tribute to franca sozzani at funeral in milan2 04
rita ora pays tribute to franca sozzani at funeral in milan2 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Franca Sozzani, Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here