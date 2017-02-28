Ronda Rousey Wears a Prisoner Uniform on 'Blindspot' Set

Ronda Rousey flashes a smile and waves to the cameras on the set of the NBC series Blindspot on Tuesday (February 28) at a park in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 30-year-old mixed martial artist is filming a guest spot for the series and she looks like the happiest inmate ever!

Ronda shared a photo of herself filming the scene with actress Audrey Esparza.

“Had fun filming with @audreyesparza for @nbcblindspot today😁check out season 2 of #blindspot (I hear episode 20 is particularly awesome😉),” Ronda captioned the below photo on Instagram.

