Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 1:00 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Found Her Dream Home on Pinterest!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks simply stunning on the cover of C magazine, on stands February 28th.

Here’s what the 29-year-old actress and model had to share with the mag:

On her inspiration for her new RosieHW X Paige collection: “I’m obsessed with Pinterest. I’m such a dork. And I love to see what people are wearing on social media. One of my favorite things is being stuck in traffic in London and being able to look out the window and see how people are wearing things.”

On finding her home with fiance Jason Statham on Pinterest: “Weirdly, we were on the MLS and we were like, ‘Hang on a minute, we recognize this house…’ It has a real durability to it. It’s both contemporary and rustic. Nothing’s too precious about it. At the same time, it’s incredibly glamorous and fabulous but real.”

On what she loves most about life in Southern California: “To be honest with you, whenever J. and I are just at home together, making dinner and watching a movie with the dogs around, or sitting in the garden.”

FYI: Rosie is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and jewelry by David Yurman, Anita Ko, and Ariel Gordon on the cover.

For more from Rosie, visit MagazineC.com.
Photos: Michelangelo di Battista/C Magazine
