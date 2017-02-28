Top Stories
Tue, 28 February 2017 at 3:37 am

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have Date Night in Paris

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been getting in some quality time while he’s on tour and their latest stop is the City of Lights!

The couple were spotted heading out of La Réserve hotel on Monday night (February 27) in Paris, France.

Earlier in the day, Selena took to her Instagram Story to share a vid relaxing under the covers.

A man’s voice can be heard rapping along to a song in the background, but we’re not sure if it’s The Weeknd!

Selena has been supporting her boyfriend during his tour and was last spotted at his show in Switzerland, where she posted a cute video watching the show from backstage!

Check out Selena‘s Instagram Story below…
