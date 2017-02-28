Stella Maxwell & Romee Strijd Launch Victoria's Secret's New Line Dream Angels!

Stella Maxwell and Romee Strijd look sexy as they attend the launch of the new Dream Angels line on Tuesday (February 28) at the Victoria’s Secret 5th Avenue store in New York City.

The Victoria’s Secret angels promoted the new collection to share the upcoming, sexy spring must-have lines.

The day before, Romee took to Instagram to share a gorgeous makeup free selfie after waking up.

⛅️ A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:09am PST

