Tue, 28 February 2017 at 11:51 pm

Surprise! Tyrese Gibson Secretly Got Married on Valentine's Day!

Surprise! Tyrese Gibson Secretly Got Married on Valentine's Day!

Tyrese Gibson is married man!

The 38-year-old The Fate of the Furious actor secretly tied the knot to a mystery woman on Valentine’s Day, he announced on Instagram.

Tyrese shared a romantic slideshow post from pictures inside his wedding to his lovely wife.

In the pictures, Tyrese and his new bride showed off their new wedding bands, while she looked gorgeous in a pink wedding dress.

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Gibson!
