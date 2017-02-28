Surprise! Tyrese Gibson Secretly Got Married on Valentine's Day!

Tyrese Gibson is married man!

The 38-year-old The Fate of the Furious actor secretly tied the knot to a mystery woman on Valentine’s Day, he announced on Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese shared a romantic slideshow post from pictures inside his wedding to his lovely wife.

In the pictures, Tyrese and his new bride showed off their new wedding bands, while she looked gorgeous in a pink wedding dress.

Check out Tyrese‘s Instagram post below!

Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | – Mr & Mrs Gibson……. #MyBlackQueen #GrownManSeason A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. Gibson!