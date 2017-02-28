Survivor's Jeff Probst Reveals Shocking New Rule for 'Game Changers'!

Jeff Probst just revealed a huge new rule for season 34 of Survivor: Game Changers.

“The biggest change we’re doing this season is if there’s a tie at Tribal Council, there will not be a revote,” Jeff told Parade. “There will not be a chance for people to change their votes. You go directly to the tiebreaker, which is openly discussing among yourselves who you want to get rid of. If you can come to a unanimous decision, then that person goes home. If you can’t get a unanimous decision, everybody draws rocks.”

Also, a new clip has been revealed which shows the contestants reacting to the rule change. Watch below…