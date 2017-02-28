The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Breaks Silence on Shocking Elimination
Corinne Olympios stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday (February 28) to discuss her shocking elimination from The Bachelor during last night’s episode.
“I’m glad I said what I said,” Corinne told Michael Strahan about telling Nick Viall she loved him during the show. “There was a lot of intense and emotional conversations [that weren't shown],” she added about being portrayed as a more sexual contestant.
In addition, Corinne spoke about how she was portrayed as the villain on the show.
“A villain to me does things viciously to other people. I never did anything vicious to anybody,” Corinne said.
WATCH: @BachelorABC contestant @CorinneOly opens up on her elimination; says she has no regrets from the process. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/9hnEfZbeOa
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 28, 2017