The Bachelor's Nick Viall Reveals He Misses Corinne Olympios!

Nick Viall wrote a blog post where he talked about sending Corinne home in a shocking elimination on The Bachelor.

“Saying goodbye to Corinne was terrible. Corinne is an exceptional woman who made such an impact on me during this journey. There are so many memorable moments we shared together. From our first kiss the night we met to bouncy castles and meeting her amazing family (and her nanny Raquel!). Corinne, much like myself, was considered controversial; she wasn’t always taken seriously in the house, she went after what she wanted and she is a bold woman. What I saw was a woman who deserves more credit in this world,” Nick wrote in his blog for People.

“Corinne is truly one of the most interesting, caring and charismatic women I’ve ever known. In my heart, I knew my future was stronger with Rachel, Vanessa and Raven, but to this day I miss Corinne and she deserves all the love in the world. I really hope that she and I can be friends in the future, maybe get to a place like Andi and I have gotten to? Next week we reunite and speak for the first time during The Bachelor: Women Tell All. Trust me you won’t want to miss what she has to say,” he added.