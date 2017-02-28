Tilda Swinton's Netflix Movie 'Okja' Debuts First Trailer

The first trailer for Tilda Swinton‘s upcoming movie Okja has been released!

The film reunites the Oscar-winning actress with her Snowpiercer director Bong Joon Ho and the movie will debut only on Netflix on June 28.

This grand global adventure follows a friendship too big to ignore. Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.

Also starring in the movie are Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, and more!



OKJA | Teaser [HD] | Netflix