Top Stories
Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 9:49 pm

Tilda Swinton's Netflix Movie 'Okja' Debuts First Trailer

Tilda Swinton's Netflix Movie 'Okja' Debuts First Trailer

The first trailer for Tilda Swinton‘s upcoming movie Okja has been released!

The film reunites the Oscar-winning actress with her Snowpiercer director Bong Joon Ho and the movie will debut only on Netflix on June 28.

This grand global adventure follows a friendship too big to ignore. Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.

Also starring in the movie are Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, Paul Dano, Steven Yeun, Giancarlo Esposito, and more!


OKJA | Teaser [HD] | Netflix
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Movies, Netflix, Okja, Tilda Swinton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here