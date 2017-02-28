Top Stories
Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 2:36 pm

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson Pose at 'Kong: Skull Island' Premiere!

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson begin their Kong: Skull Island press tour at the premiere at Cineworld Empire Leicester Square on Tuesday (February 28) in London, England.

Also in attendance was their co-star John C. Reilly, who also walked the red carpet.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the final trailer for Kong: Skull Island, before the film is released on March 10!

FYI: Brie is wearing Ralph and Russo couture with Fernando Jorge jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of the Kong: Skull Island stars at the premiere…
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hiddleston

