Tue, 28 February 2017 at 11:20 am
Tourist From Oscars Tour Bus Segment Released From Prison Three Days Before Ceremony
- Gary from Chicago, who was on the Oscars tour bus, met all the celebs just days after serving time – TMZ
- You won’t believe what Camila Cabello wants for her birthday – Just Jared Jr
- Is Gigi Hadid on a liquid diet? - Gossip Cop
- Who was worst dressed at the Oscars? – Lainey Gossip
- Nicki Minaj‘s music video bikini is amazing – TooFab
- Guess what Halsey just did? – MTV
- Moonlight‘s win sent a big message to Hollywood – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Jimmy Kimmel, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet