Twitter Reacts to Kellyanne Conway Couch Photo

Twitter is outraged over this photo of Kellyanne Conway in the Oval Office, seemingly barefoot on a couch, while on her telephone.

The photo was snapped while Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black universities and colleges on Monday (February 27) in Washington, DC. A further examination of the photo reveals that Kellyanne is not actually barefoot.

Several celebrities and Twitter users took to social media to react to the moment after the photo began circulating online.

Click inside to read reactions to the Kellyanne Conway couch photo…