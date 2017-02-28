Twitter Reacts to Kellyanne Conway Couch Photo
Twitter is outraged over this photo of Kellyanne Conway in the Oval Office, seemingly barefoot on a couch, while on her telephone.
The photo was snapped while Donald Trump met with leaders of historically black universities and colleges on Monday (February 27) in Washington, DC. A further examination of the photo reveals that Kellyanne is not actually barefoot.
Several celebrities and Twitter users took to social media to react to the moment after the photo began circulating online.
CMON! DO BETTER, @KellyannePolls! https://t.co/Ty4GSoowCV
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 28, 2017
Ok so Kellyanne Conway doesn't wear shoes when in the Oval Office. 🤔 https://t.co/MRJk6Wx8Sa
— Vanessa Carlton (@VanessaCarlton) February 28, 2017
The Kellyanne Conway couch photo is just a distraction from Warren Beatty setting up Faye Dunaway to take the fall last night
— Matt Ford (@fordm) February 28, 2017
when you get to the kickback before your sorority sisters pic.twitter.com/fAxnb8rnRz
— Ziwe (@ziwe) February 28, 2017
Disrespect level: unacceptable pic.twitter.com/D9KjePM279
— Schooley (@Rschooley) February 28, 2017
I will only be able to get mad at the way Kellyanne Conway sits on a couch if it turns out she's hiding of Trump's tax returns under her.
— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 28, 2017
Why is Kellyanne Conway sitting on this couch in the White House like she at her man's house texting her girlfriends? https://t.co/hafHAGuhLM
— Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) February 28, 2017
I have so many questions about this photo, but chief among them is why nobody is telling Kellyanne Conway to get her damn feet off the couch pic.twitter.com/tU0CBS36Fe
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 28, 2017
Never, in the face of white military leaders would Kellyanne Conway be on the couch, shoes off, on her knees.
Period. https://t.co/Yi0nPWtVN9
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 28, 2017
Kellyanne Conway: "Stop mocking me. I actually lost my legs in the Bowling Green Massacre" pic.twitter.com/rtwAuRXnhL
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 28, 2017
Were kellyanne conway's feet on the couch or did she just forget to put on the leg part of her human body today?
— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) February 28, 2017