Warren Beatty Wants the Academy President to Clarify Mistake

Warren Beatty is speaking out in a new statement asking the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to clarify what went wrong during the Best Picture mix-up at the 2017 Oscars.

The legendary actor was asked by the Associated Press to comment on the situation and he declined to speak about it.

“I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible,” Warren said.

PwC, the accounting firm that is hired by the Academy to count the votes and keep track of the winners envelopes backstage, has publicly taken blame for the incident. Employee Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the wrong envelope to Beatty and his presenting partner Faye Dunaway.