Top Stories
Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

'Bachelor' Top Three Contestants Revealed!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 11:52 am

Why Is Donald Trump Skipping White House Correspondents’ Dinner? He Explains...

Why Is Donald Trump Skipping White House Correspondents’ Dinner? He Explains...

Last week, Donald Trump announced why he won’t be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year, and now he’s explaining why.

“I am not a hypocrite, and I haven’t been treated properly, and that’s okay, that’s fine,” Trump told Fox and Friends about why he won’t be attending. He attended the event back in 2011 and spoke about it during the interview “I loved that evening, I had the greatest time.”

“Now, I can’t act like I’m thrilled because they’re telling jokes. Everyone was telling jokes. ‘I’m gonna change the name of the White House to Trump House,’ and other things. I thought [Obama] did a good job, and he was very respectful, and it was fun and I enjoyed it, and I left and told the press — they were all shouting, ‘Did you have a good time?’ — I said it was fantastic. The next day I read: ‘Donald Trump felt terrible about the evening.’ I loved the evening, I had a great time,” he said.

The event will take place on April 29 this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Casey C

    Actually he’s not really explaining why, he’s just rambling barely coherently. he says he’s not happy that people are telling jokes – part of the CD is a light roasting of the President and always has been – but that he’s not a hypocrite. but in not going because of jokes he is a hypocrite. he was happy to go when it was someone else the jokes were about. he’d have more respect if he went and just took it. he won’t go because he knows the ‘jokes’ are true

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here