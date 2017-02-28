Top Stories
Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Twitter Is Enraged Over This Kellyanne Conway Photo

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 8:33 pm

Will Smith's Netflix Movie 'Bright' Gets First Teaser Trailer!

Will Smith will be starring in the upcoming movie Bright and the film will be released only on Netflix!

A new teaser trailer has been released giving fans a first look at the upcoming sci-fi adventure, which will be released in December.

Set in an alternate present-day where humans, orcs, elves, and fairies have been co-existing since the beginning of time, Bright is genre-bending action movie that follows two cops from very different backgrounds. Ward (Smith) and Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine patrol night and encounter a darkness that will ultimately alter the future and their world as they know it.

The film is directed by Suicide Squad‘s David Ayer and it also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Margaret Cho, and Ike Barinholtz.


Bright | Teaser [HD] | Netflix
