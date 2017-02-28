Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Couple Up at Saint Laurent's Paris Show!

Zoe Kravitz pose for a photo with her pink-haired boyfriend Karl Glusman while attending the Saint Laurent show held during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 28) in Paris, France.

The hot couple was seen catching a flight out of LAX Airport the day before following their appearance at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after party.

Also stepping out for the show were Kate Moss and Amber Valletta.

Make sure to catch Zoe in the new HBO limited series Big Little Lies. Two episodes have aired so far and there’s plenty of time to catch up before the third episode this Sunday!

