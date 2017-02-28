Top Stories
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Tue, 28 February 2017 at 11:08 pm

Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Couple Up at Saint Laurent's Paris Show!

Zoe Kravitz & Boyfriend Karl Glusman Couple Up at Saint Laurent's Paris Show!

Zoe Kravitz pose for a photo with her pink-haired boyfriend Karl Glusman while attending the Saint Laurent show held during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (February 28) in Paris, France.

The hot couple was seen catching a flight out of LAX Airport the day before following their appearance at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after party.

Also stepping out for the show were Kate Moss and Amber Valletta.

Make sure to catch Zoe in the new HBO limited series Big Little Lies. Two episodes have aired so far and there’s plenty of time to catch up before the third episode this Sunday!

15+ pictures inside of Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman at the fashion show…

