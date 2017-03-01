Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 2:15 pm

'13 Reasons Why' Trailer Debuts & It's Very Intense - Watch Now

'13 Reasons Why' Trailer Debuts & It's Very Intense - Watch Now

The first trailer for Selena Gomez‘s Netflix movie she produced, 13 Reasons Why, has just debuted the first trailer.

Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, the series centers on Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch.

Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) â€” his classmate and crush â€” who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life.

The movie will debut on March 31 on Netflix.
