Aaron Paul Will Play Whiskey Icon Jack Daniel in Upcoming Drama Series (Report)

Aaron Paul is bringing whiskey icon Jack Daniel to TV!

The 37-year-old actor is in development to turn the book Blood and Whiskey: The Life and Times of Jack Daniel into a new tv series, The Hollywood Reporter reports.



Aaron‘s production company Lucid Road Production is currently working on bringing the story about the “Jack Daniels” whiskey developer’s story to WGN America.

Rumor has it that Aaron may be playing the lead role of Jack Daniel if the series gets off the ground.

Aaron took to Instagram to confirm that he is in development to turn the book into a new series.

Check out his tweet below.

Also pictured inside: Aaron looking cool as he makes his way into his hotel on Monday afternoon (February 27) in New York City.