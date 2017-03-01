Alan Thicke's Wife Remembers Her Late Husband on His 70th Birthday

Alan Thicke‘s family is remembering the late actor on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Alan‘s wife Tanya Thicke took to Instagram to share a sweet picture and message for her late husband on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my angel #2016 joint birthday celebration, they say 2 Pisces are internal soulmates You are so missed my love……” Tanya captioned the below pic.

Alan and Tanya‘s 19-year-old son Carter also shared a throwback picture of himself with his dad where he said he hopes Alan is enjoying his “birthday margarita and rhubarb pie.”

Alan passed away back in December of last year after he suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with Carter.

