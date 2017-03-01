Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 9:13 am

Alica Keys Takes On Adele & Gwen Stefani In 'Wheel of Musical Impressions' - Watch Now!

Alica Keys Takes On Adele & Gwen Stefani In 'Wheel of Musical Impressions' - Watch Now!

When it comes to singing, Alicia Keys isn’t afraid of a challenge!

The 36-year-old entertainer played a game of Wheel of Musical Impressions with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday evening (February 28) and amazed the crowd with her take on fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani singing “Miss Mary Mack” and Adele singing “The Alphabet Song.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alicia Keys

Alicia‘s final impression was Janis Joplin singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

Alicia also told Jimmy about the time she had to call Prince to ask permission to include his song “How Come You Don’t Call Me” on her debut album, Songs in A Minor.


Alicia Keys – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Click inside to watch the rest of Alicia Keys’ appearance on The Tonight Show…


Alicia Keys – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Alicia Keys – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
