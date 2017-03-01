Top Stories
Wed, 01 March 2017 at 3:07 pm

Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins & John Benjamin Hickey Team Up In 'Six Degrees of Separation' Revival!

Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins & John Benjamin Hickey Team Up In 'Six Degrees of Separation' Revival!

Six Degrees of Separation is making its grand return to Broadway!

The Broadway revival of John Guare‘s play, directed by Trip Cullman, will be headed by Allison Janney, Corey Hawkins and John Benjamin Hickey.

Inspired by a true story, the play, according to press the press release, “follows the trail of a young con man, Paul (Hawkins), who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), saying he knows their son at college. Claiming he’s the son of actor Sidney Poitier, Paul tells them he has just been mugged and all his money is gone. Captivated by Paul’s intelligence (and the possibility of appearing in his father’s new movie), the Kittredges invite him to stay overnight. After finding him in bed with a hustler (Cusati-Moyer), their picture of Paul changes, and Ouisa and Flan turn detective trying to piece together the connections that gave him access to their lives. Meanwhile, Paul’s cons unexpectedly lead him into darker territory as his lies begin to catch up with him.”

Pictured: Allison, Corey and John attending their photo call for Six Degrees of Separation held at New 42nd Street Studios on Wednesday (March 1) in New York City.

Previews begin April 5 prior to an official opening April 25 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre – Get your tickets here!
Credit: Joseph Marzullo; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Allison Janney, Broadway, Corey Hawkins, John Benjamin Hickey

