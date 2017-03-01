Amanda Seyfried & Fiance Thomas Sadoski Honor 'Last Word' Co-Star Shirley MacLaine!

Amanda Seyfried and her fiance Thomas Sadoski teamed up to honor their The Last Word co-star Shirley MacLaine!

The 31-year-old pregnant actress and the 40-year-old actor hit the stage at ArcLight Sherman Oaks to present Shirley with the The KCET Cinema Series Lumiere Award at a special ceremony held on Tuesday (February 28) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

“I am incredibly honored to be the recipient of the KCET Cinema Series Lumière Award,” Shirley said in a statement. “THE LAST WORD is written mostly from the point of view of a woman born in the 1930s, when women were not considered a force in business. If she wanted to be successful, she had to throw her weight around. That’s what this character does, but she’s funny at the same time. She knows that she has irritated a lot of people during her lifetime, but she wants to be remembered well. It’s also about two women who reveal things that they never would have even dared to look at before. And it’s because of their prodding of one another they are able to do that. Each learns how to know herself.”

